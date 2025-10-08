Jobs: WSDOT Lead Project Delivery Environmental Specialist (TPS4)
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
$82,857 – $111,409 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is seeking a Lead Project Delivery Environmental Specialist to guide and support regional teams in delivering transportation projects that comply with federal, state, tribal, and local environmental requirements.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
