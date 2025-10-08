Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace: Recreation Coordinator – Aquatics
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Hourly rate: $32.83-$40.36
This is a full-time position with the responsibility of providing assistance to the Aquatics Supervisor and Aquatics Programmer in the planning, coordinating, and supervising of the department’s aquatic programs and staff at a municipal indoor swimming pool. This position serves as an on-deck supervisor managing the pool operations and programs during assigned shift(s).
