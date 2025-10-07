Pramila Jayapal to hold Republican Shutdown Town Hall in-person Wednesday October 8, 2025
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Last week, Republicans chose to shut down the government. And this week, Speaker Johnson canceled votes in an effort to pressure Democrats to fold and accept their legislation that will strip health care from millions of Americans. Instead, Democrats are continuing to hold the line.
For an update on this shutdown and what I’m doing in Congress to fight back, I invite you to attend my Republican Shutdown Town Hall this Wednesday, October 8th. I’ll be answering your most pressing questions in this uncertain time.
RSVP here
WHAT: Republican Shutdown Town Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, October 8th from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM; Doors open at 5:15 PM
WHERE: Fremont Abbey Arts Center, 4272 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today. If you have questions or need accessibility accommodations, you can contact my district office at (206) 674-0040. I look forward to seeing you there!
