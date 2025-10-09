Letter to the Editor: Thank you for 25 Amazing Years!



What a weekend! Our 25th Anniversary Celebration September 26-28, 2025, was everything we hoped it would be – a joyful gathering filled with live music, dancing, stories and lots of community spirit.Saturday was a full day of celebration featuring the Founders Forum, fun kids’ activities, Birthday Bingo, and an Activity Fair highlighting our many creative and welcoming Commons groups. The day wrapped up with an amazing lineup of performances - Nancy Stewart had kids singing and dancing, Peter Ali filled the Commons with the beautiful sounds of native flutes from around the world (and even led a hands-on flute workshop!), and the Mark Dufresne Band closed out the night with a powerhouse blues set that packed the dance floor.On Sunday, the festivities continued at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market with live music (bossa nova and bluegrass!), face painting, and all the fresh, local goodness of the market. Throughout the weekend, guests also contributed items, memories and wishes for the Commons Time Capsule - to be opened in 2050!We are deeply grateful to everyone who joined us, to the many volunteers, staff, and performers who gave their time and talent, and to our wonderful community partners and sponsors who helped make this milestone possible, including Lake Forest Bar & Grill, Thriftway and Eight Bells Winery.Most of all, thank you to our community – you are what makes Third Place Commons thrive! For 25 years, you’ve made the Commons a special place to connect, create, and build community together. We can’t wait to see what the next 25 years will bring!Gratefully,Board & StaffThird Place Commons