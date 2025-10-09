Third Place Books welcomes Martha Wells with her new novel on October 14, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025

The creator of Murderbot, everyone's favorite sentient SecUnit, returns to Third Place Books on October 14, 2025 for the release of Queen Demon, the highly anticipated sequel to Witch King

Wells has won nearly every possible award in SFF.

Martha Wells
Queen Demon

Tuesday 10/14 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park

Third Place Books welcomes back the legendary author of the bestselling Murderbot Diaries series for a conversation about her new novel, Queen Demon, the highly anticipated sequel to Witch King.

Wells is the recipient of multiple Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Alex Awards. Murderbot has been adapted for television by Apple TV+, in a series starring Alexander Skarsgård as the titular character.

All tickets come with a copy of Queen Demon.




Posted by DKH at 4:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  