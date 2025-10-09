Third Place Books welcomes Martha Wells with her new novel on October 14, 2025
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Queen Demon, the highly anticipated sequel to Witch King.
Wells has won nearly every possible award in SFF.
Martha Wells
Queen Demon
Tuesday 10/14 at 7pm, Lake Forest Park
Third Place Books welcomes back the legendary author of the bestselling Murderbot Diaries series for a conversation about her new novel, Queen Demon, the highly anticipated sequel to Witch King.
Wells is the recipient of multiple Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Alex Awards. Murderbot has been adapted for television by Apple TV+, in a series starring Alexander Skarsgård as the titular character.
All tickets come with a copy of Queen Demon.
