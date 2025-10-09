Shoreline Police coat drive - also hats, mittens, and socks
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Hats, mittens, and socks are also welcome.
With your help, every officer will be able to provide a coat for those in need this winter!
Donations are welcome from October 1-17, 2025 from 9am-4pm at the Shoreline Police Lobby. Entrance inside Shoreline City Hall courtyard, 17500 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Please contact Community Service Officer Corona at 206-801-2719 with any questions.
