Shoreline Police coat drive - also hats, mittens, and socks

Thursday, October 9, 2025


Spread the warmth and donate a NEW or GENTLY used coat. Any size.

Hats, mittens, and socks are also welcome.

With your help, every officer will be able to provide a coat for those in need this winter! 

Donations are welcome from October 1-17, 2025 from 9am-4pm at the Shoreline Police Lobby. Entrance  inside Shoreline City Hall courtyard, 17500 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

Please contact Community Service Officer Corona at 206-801-2719 with any questions.


