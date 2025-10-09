Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Mountlake Terrace

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Boys tennis
10/08/2025
Mountlake Terrace 4 - Shorecrest 3

Singles
  1. Ashton Johnson (S) def. Stephen Valmayor 7-6(6), 6-2
  2. Kevin Vesvarut (M) def. Zane Weber 6-2, 6-1
  3. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Jayden Nguyen 6-3, 6-1
  4. Nathaniel Skonier (S) def.Josh Bozick 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
  1. Owen smith & Brandon Vuong (M) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 6-1, 6-3
  2. Tyson Castaneda & Edgar Zheng (M) def. Noah Koehler-Asher Martin 1-6, 6-1, 16-14
  3. Tenzin Namgyal & Carlos Brown (M) def. Micah Koehler-Davin Yoon 7-5, 3-6, 10-7
Coach Rob Mann


Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  