Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Mountlake Terrace
Thursday, October 9, 2025
10/08/2025Mountlake Terrace 4 - Shorecrest 3
Singles
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Stephen Valmayor 7-6(6), 6-2
- Kevin Vesvarut (M) def. Zane Weber 6-2, 6-1
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Jayden Nguyen 6-3, 6-1
- Nathaniel Skonier (S) def.Josh Bozick 6-0, 6-2
- Owen smith & Brandon Vuong (M) def. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen 6-1, 6-3
- Tyson Castaneda & Edgar Zheng (M) def. Noah Koehler-Asher Martin 1-6, 6-1, 16-14
- Tenzin Namgyal & Carlos Brown (M) def. Micah Koehler-Davin Yoon 7-5, 3-6, 10-7
