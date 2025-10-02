Kenmore - LFP joint residential recycling event October 18, 2025

2023 event Residential Recycling Event with Kenmore Residential Recycling Event with Kenmore





Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.







Items you can bring (

Tires*

Propane Tanks*

Appliances & Scrap Metal*

Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*

Lead Acid & Household Batteries

Mattresses*

Paper Shredding (4 box limit)

Clean Bulky Wood

Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.







Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 9am to 3pmThe Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event!