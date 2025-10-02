Kenmore - LFP joint residential recycling event October 18, 2025
Thursday, October 2, 2025
The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event!
Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.
The collection event will take place Saturday, October 18, 2025 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Northlake Lutheran Church 6620 NE 185th St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
- Tires*
- Propane Tanks*
- Appliances & Scrap Metal*
- Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*
- Lead Acid & Household Batteries
- Mattresses*
- Paper Shredding (4 box limit)
- Clean Bulky Wood
- Refrigerators & Freezers*
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.
0 comments:
Post a Comment