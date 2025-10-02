Chess players at the Shoreline Library Chess Club for Kids and Teens at the Shoreline Library Chess Club for Kids and Teens at the Shoreline Library





Sundays 1-3pm

October 5 and 19,

November 2, 16 and 30,

December 14, 1-3.



Kids 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult, please.





Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome, and all materials provided.









We are looking for teen and adult volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library – lfield@kcls.org or 206-362-7550.





Snacks provided by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155








