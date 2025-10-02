Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to lead our Right of Way (R/W) team in preparing records, surveys, and permits essential to the design, construction, and right of way process.
This role plays a key part in advancing WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options that support communities and economic growth. The successful candidate will foster a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative work environment while delivering high-quality engineering documentation and support.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
