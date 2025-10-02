Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2

Thursday, October 2, 2025

WSDOT
Transportation Engineer 2
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$75,045 – $100,951 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 2 to lead our Right of Way (R/W) team in preparing records, surveys, and permits essential to the design, construction, and right of way process. 

This role plays a key part in advancing WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options that support communities and economic growth. The successful candidate will foster a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative work environment while delivering high-quality engineering documentation and support.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  