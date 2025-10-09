Free computer classes at Shoreline Library

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Free Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library, 

For Adults.
Cost: FREE

Microsoft Word Level 1
Thursday, October 16, 10:30am-12pm
  • Learn and practice word processing.
  • Enter and format text, and work with files.
  • Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.

Microsoft Word Level 2
Thursday, October 23, 10:30am-12pm
  • Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
  • Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.

Posted by DKH at 3:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  