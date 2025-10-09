Free computer classes at Shoreline Library
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Shoreline Library,
For Adults.
Cost: FREE
Microsoft Word Level 1
Thursday, October 16, 10:30am-12pm
- Learn and practice word processing.
- Enter and format text, and work with files.
- Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Microsoft Word Level 2
Thursday, October 23, 10:30am-12pm
- Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
- Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.
