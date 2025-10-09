New security procedures when visiting Shoreline City Hall

Beginning October 15, 2025 when you visit Shoreline City Hall, you will need to check in with the lobby desk on the first floor to access the upper floors of City Hall.

To ensure the safety and security of City staff and visitors to City Hall, we are installing key card access to many parts of the building, which includes the elevators.





To use the elevators and access the upper floors, you will need to check in with the lobby desk and provide your name and the purpose for your visit.





Staff will then give you a visitor identification badge and a key card that will allow you access to the correct floor using the elevators. This includes access to the Permit Center on the third floor of City Hall.





These new check-in procedures will also help us provide better customer service by getting you to where you need to go the first time without having to send you back and forth between floors trying to find the correct person to speak with.





The public art on the first and third floors are still open to view. However, to view it on the third floor, you will need to check in with the lobby desk and get a key card.



The City did not say if these changes were in response to anything in particular or just to current events.







