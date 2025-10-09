Families of Multiples, KidVantage, and Shoreline Tool Library work in partnership to support local families

Families of Multiples Seattle has worked with KidVantage Shoreline for years, donating unsold items from their twice yearly consignment sale (see previous article)



After the sale, sellers take their unsold items home or donate directly to KidVantage.





The tool library is holding 400 pounds of donations

The tool library is holding 400 pounds of donations for KidVantage Shoreline. Photo: Tool Library

KidVantage collects new or gently used clothing, gear, toys, and more throughout the year. They have hubs in Shoreline, Bremerton, and Issaquah.





They provide essential care, safety, and health goods for children who are experiencing the stresses of economic insecurity, systemic inequities, or family disruption.





Please note: KidVantage hubs are not accepting donations during the month of October, but they will resume accepting items on November 1, 2025.















