Families of Multiples, KidVantage, and Shoreline Tool Library work in partnership to support local families
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Families of Multiples Seattle has worked with KidVantage Shoreline for years, donating unsold items from their twice yearly consignment sale (see previous article)
After the sale, sellers take their unsold items home or donate directly to KidVantage.
|The tool library is holding 400 pounds of donations
for KidVantage Shoreline. Photo: Tool Library
They provide essential care, safety, and health goods for children who are experiencing the stresses of economic insecurity, systemic inequities, or family disruption.
Please note: KidVantage hubs are not accepting donations during the month of October, but they will resume accepting items on November 1, 2025.
During this break, the NE Seattle and Shoreline Tool Library is still collecting donations for KidVantage.
0 comments:
Post a Comment