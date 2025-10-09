Flock of geese at Echo Lake Elementary

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools



Several people have been spotted feeding the geese before and after school. Please don't. It is creating a lot of extra work for all involved.





PLEASE DO NOT FEED THE GEESE at Echo Lake Elementary - or anywhere else.Over the last few days, Echo Lake Elementary school has had a flock of geese wandering around their playground and field. This, unfortunately, is leaving a lot of goose droppings all over the playground and field, which is then being trampled into the classrooms.When geese are fed, they don't migrate. They become permanent residents and multiply. This happened at the school some years ago. It got so bad that the geese had to be captured and euthanized.Echo Lake and Lake Ballinger have had similar problems in the past. Usually people are feeding them bread, which is very unhealthy for the geese.Songbirds should be fed appropriate food; large birds can manage on their own.