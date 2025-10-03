Families with multiples gigantic consignment sale Saturday, October 4, 2025
Friday, October 3, 2025
Saturday October 4, 2025 from 9 - 11:30am
Our community of families with twins and triplets sell a diverse selection of gently used, seasonally appropriate children’s clothing and equipment.
From preemie to pre-teen sizes, including maternity wear, we'll have tons of clothes and shoes.
We also sell toys, books, games, and gear, such as bedding, strollers, crib mattresses, high chairs, potty chairs, safety items, and more.
St. Matthew School, 1230 N 127th, Seattle WA 98125
