Families with multiples gigantic consignment sale Saturday, October 4, 2025



This twice-yearly gigantic consignment sale is not to be missed! This twice-yearly gigantic consignment sale is not to be missed!





Saturday October 4, 2025 from 9 - 11:30am





Our community of families with twins and triplets sell a diverse selection of gently used, seasonally appropriate children’s clothing and equipment.





From preemie to pre-teen sizes, including maternity wear, we'll have tons of clothes and shoes.





We also sell toys, books, games, and gear, such as bedding, strollers, crib mattresses, high chairs, potty chairs, safety items, and more.





Sale rack We’re open to the public and can’t wait to see you there! We’re open to the public and can’t wait to see you there!



