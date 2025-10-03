Edmonds author signing her mystery books at Northgate Barnes & Noble Saturday October 4, 2025



The Julia Kogan Opera Mystery is a three book series: Aria for Murder, Prelude to Murder, and Overture to Murder. The Julia Kogan Opera Mystery is a three book series: Aria for Murder, Prelude to Murder, and Overture to Murder.





Author Erica Miner will be at the Northgate Barnes & Noble, signing copies of her mysteries on Saturday October 4, 2025 from 12pm to 4pm











Separated prematurely from her livelihood as a violinist with the Metropolitan Opera by a quirk of fate, Erica Miner turned to her lifelong love of writing as her creative outlet. Now an award-winning author and screenwriter and 'top-rated' lecturer, she is committed to inspiring her readers and fans to think creatively.

ARIA FOR MURDER, released on October 28., 2022, was a Finalist in the Chanticleer Independent Book Awards and Eric Hoffer Book Awards!



The sequel, PRELUDE TO MURDER, released in Sept., 2023, was a Distinguished Favorite in the NYC Big Book Awards.



Book 3, OVERTURE TO MURDER, which released in Oct., 2024, was a Distinguished Favorite in the Independent Book Awards!





ARIA FOR MURDER, released on October 28., 2022, was a Finalist in the Chanticleer Independent Book Awards and Eric Hoffer Book Awards!The sequel, PRELUDE TO MURDER, released in Sept., 2023, was a Distinguished Favorite in the NYC Big Book Awards.Book 3, OVERTURE TO MURDER, which released in Oct., 2024, was a Distinguished Favorite in the Independent Book Awards!

Erica Miner has a passion for writing, in which music, poetry and journaling have reflected her own life's experiences.Her main passion is now her series of JULIA KOGAN OPERA MYSTERIES.The entire 3-part series is being republished by Level Best Books