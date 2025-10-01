Candidate forum online for King County Executive
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
|Candidates for County Executive
Claudia Balducci / Girmay Zahilay
Get the Zoom link to hear the candidates for King County Council say why they are running and answer questions.
Sign up for free at: King County Candidate Forum Tickets, Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 6:00pm.
You will get a "ticket" notice back that confirms you are signed up. Closer to the event you will get the Zoom link.
An easy way to hear the candidates from the comfort of your favorite chair.
