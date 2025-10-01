LFP Police Pink Patch project raising money for Cancer Lifeline

LFP Police selling Pink Patches to raise money for Cancer Lifeline

Photo courtesy LFP Police

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is proud to participate in the "Pink Patch Project" to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.





With the sale of our pink patches and pink coins we are committed to support organizations that provide care, hope, and resources to those impacted by this devastating disease.





All proceeds will be donated to Cancer Lifeline www.cancerlifeline.org



