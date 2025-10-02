Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Archbishop Murphy
Thursday, October 2, 2025
Shorecrest 7 - Archbishop Murphy 0
Singles:
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Xavi Wilson 6-0, 6-0
- Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Henry Fahey 6-0, 6-3
- Asher Martin (S) def. Rex Jobe 6-3, 6-0
- Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Alex Chhin 6-3, 6-1
Doubles:
- Ashton Johnson-Zane Weber (S) def. Bryce Casanova-Nicholas Lewark 6-0, 6-1
- Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Khaitam Huynh-Charles Teichman 6-2, 6-1
- Noah Koehler-Micah Koehler (S) def. Riley Imadhay-Ivan Hernandez 6-0
