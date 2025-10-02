Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Archbishop Murphy

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Boys tennis
10/01/25
Shorecrest 7 - Archbishop Murphy 0

Singles:
  1. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Xavi Wilson 6-0, 6-0
  2. Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Henry Fahey 6-0, 6-3
  3. Asher Martin (S) def. Rex Jobe 6-3, 6-0
  4. Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Alex Chhin 6-3, 6-1
Doubles:
  1. Ashton Johnson-Zane Weber (S) def. Bryce Casanova-Nicholas Lewark 6-0, 6-1
  2. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Khaitam Huynh-Charles Teichman 6-2, 6-1
  3. Noah Koehler-Micah Koehler (S) def. Riley Imadhay-Ivan Hernandez 6-0
Coach Rob Mann


