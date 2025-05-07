What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 7 - 13
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 7 - 13
From traffic safety talks and college celebrations to plant sales, rainbow bingo, and a brand-new dog park ribbon cutting, there’s something for everyone happening this week in Shoreline! Check out our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Speed, Streets, & Safety – a Community Discussion
Wednesday, May 7
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
North City Water District
Traffic crashes are on the rise here in Shoreline, across our region, and nationally. Pedestrians are particularly vulnerable. On Wednesday, May 7, we’re partnering with Urbanist Shoreline for a community conversation on street design and traffic safety here in Shoreline. Come hear from Shoreline Traffic Engineer, Kendra Dedinsky, and Dustin DeKoekkoek from the civil engineering firm Toole Design, about road and street safety. Learn what Shoreline is doing to create calmer and safer roadways in North City, along the 175th Street corridor, and beyond.
Community Open House to celebrate 60 Years of Shoreline Community College
Thursday, May 8
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Community College
Join us as we Celebrate 60 years of Shoreline Community College! We are hosting a campus wide Community Open House, and we are so excited! The event is open to all ages and free of charge and will feature: Live performances, Interactive activities, Engaging talks and demonstrations, Connecting with students, staff, faculty, and alumni, Light refreshments, Shoreline Branded Swag, Prizes, and more!
2025 Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale
Friday, Saturday, Sunday, May 9-11
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Swing by MsK Nursery at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for the Mother’s Day Plant Sale, May 9-11. Elevate a loved one’s garden game with our Mother’s Day Plant Sale! Discover the lush beauty of spring in our collection of trees, shrubs, perennials, houseplants, and more.
Rainbow Bingo
Friday, May 9
6:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Cash Beverage Bar, Rainbow Jell-O Shots, Prizes! Please note that this is a 21 and over event. Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos. $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Shoreview Dog Park Ribbon Cutting
Saturday, May 10
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Shoreview Off-leash Dog Area
Join us on Saturday, May 10 from 11:00 to 12:30 PM (ribbon cutting at 11:15 AM) as we celebrate the reopening of Shoreview Off-Leash Area! Local vendors will be onsite to provide information on services available for your dogs. There will be a short program sharing information on the work performed to improve the site. This is the third project we have completed as part of the 2022 Parks Bond measure. First opened in 2009 as one of the 2006 park bond projects, the Shoreview Off-Leash Area is a much-loved park facility. Improvements include new shade structures, an accessible path, benches, and a new parking lot.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment