Green Shoreline work parties May 7-11, 2025
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we have events at the following parks:
Wednesday, May 7
- Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
- Ballinger Open Space, 9 – 11am
- Shoreview Park, 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Richmond Beach Community Park, 10am – 12pm
- Northcrest Park, 10am – 1pm
- Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9:30am – 12:30pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
