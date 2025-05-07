Green Shoreline work parties May 7-11, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025


Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!

This week we have events at the following parks:

Wednesday, May 7
  • Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm
Thursday, May 8
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
Saturday, May 10
  • Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
  • Ballinger Open Space, 9 – 11am
  • Shoreview Park, 10am – 12pm
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
  • Richmond Beach Community Park, 10am – 12pm
  • Northcrest Park, 10am – 1pm
  • Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
  • Twin Ponds Park, 9:30am – 12:30pm
Sunday, May 11
  • Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
Register here



