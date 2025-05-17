Washington state joins coalition suing Trump administration over illegal conditions placed on billions in federal funding

SEATTLE — On May 13, 2025 Washington state and 19 other attorneys general filed two separate lawsuits against the Trump administration for threatening to withhold federal funding to states that do not assist the federal government’s immigration enforcement.





One lawsuit is against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. The second is against the Department of Transportation (DOT) and DOT Secretary Sean Duffy.





Each agency has imposed sweeping new conditions that would require the states and state agencies to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts or lose out on billions of federal dollars that states use to keep the public safe and their transportation infrastructure secure.

Washington law does not interfere with the ability of federal officials to enforce federal immigration law but recognizes that doing so is not the job of state agencies, including law enforcement agencies.