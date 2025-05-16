Trivia Night at Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center Friday, May 23, 2025
Friday, May 16, 2025
Friday, May 23, 2025
Hosted by Jeopardy! Champions Sally Neumann and Leah Caglio, Head in the Clouds Trivia
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Tickets are $10
Trivia table teams of 6
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!
21+ event
Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, 98155
