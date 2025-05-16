Trivia Night at Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025

Trivia Night at Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Friday, May 23, 2025

Hosted by Jeopardy! Champions Sally Neumann and Leah Caglio, Head in the Clouds Trivia

Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Tickets are $10

Trivia table teams of 6
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!

21+ event
Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale

Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, 98155


