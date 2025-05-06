WA joins states suing Trump over illegal attacks on wind energy development

SEATTLE — Washington state filed suit today alongside 18 attorneys general against the Trump administration over its unlawful attempt to freeze the development of wind energy.





“We can’t unleash American energy by kneecapping some of the fastest growing, most innovative, and cleanest resources in the country,” Attorney General Nick Brown said.

“Without a robust clean energy economy, we will see worsening climate change, more expensive energy from toxic fossil fuels, fewer jobs, and fewer solutions to our greatest challenges.”





Wind turbines in Washington and Oregon

Wind Turbine Database









Wind energy is a homegrown source of reliable, affordable energy that supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, creates billions of dollars in economic activity and tax payments, and supplies more than 10% of the country’s electricity.



More information here Federal agencies have stopped all permitting and approval activities, and have even stopped a fully permitted project in New York that had already begun construction.Wind energy is a homegrown source of reliable, affordable energy that supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, creates billions of dollars in economic activity and tax payments, and supplies more than 10% of the country’s electricity.









On Jan. 20, 2025 President Trump issued a presidential memo that indefinitely halted all federal approvals necessary for the development of offshore and onshore wind energy projects pending federal review.