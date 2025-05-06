For the Birds: Baby Bird Season

Most of our resident bird breeds have an incubation period of 10-13 days, followed by 5-13 days of babies being fed while in the nest, and usually have 2-3 broods a year. Many baby birds leave their nests before they can fly because nests are magnets for predation. Ground nests may also get destroyed by early yard cleanup.Ground nesters like Song Sparrows and Spotted Towhees don’t use birdhouses. Their nests are hidden on the ground in tall weedy areas, often behind a fern, woody debris or a large rock.

Baby Bewick's Wrens hidden in garage

Photo by Peggy Bartleson





People often don’t even know there’s a nest until they see parents going into/out of the nest, so most people only need to wait about two weeks before the nest is empty.





The male feeds the first brood while the female is raising the second brood. Added to the fact that not all Juncos start breeding at the same time, people can expect to have Junco nests as late as June-July.





Male junco feeding fledgling

Photo by Christine Southwick

Black-capped Chickadees and Chestnut-backed Chickadees are cavity nesters, and prefer aging Alders and Pines, but will use nest boxes. They also may have a second brood.



Bewick’s Wrens will use nestboxes if they are placed close to a building. These wrens are creative nesters—behind, beneath or under unlikely objects like hose bibs. They are usually the first babies of the season.



Those ferns can wait to be trimmed, and a weedy section can be left. Bird habitat is shrinking, but you can help with a little planning.







Dark-eyed Juncos are also ground nesters but have become creative and often use hanging baskets and raised planters for nesting locations, or occasionally thick bushes like rhododendrons.It takes our Oregon Juncos (our local sub-species) about 3-6 days to build their nest, 12-13 days of incubation, and about 10 days before the babies leave their nest.