This Sunday - Protest damage to our economy and people

Sign-waving event this Sunday highlights the economic damage caused by President Trump's chaotic tariffs and "DOGE" cuts to important sectors of our economy and leaving vulnerable seniors, veterans, families to fend for themselves.

Local group Everyday Activists is organizing the event at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline/Edmonds line, 1-2pm, May 11, 2025 rain or shine!





Bring a sign or just yourself, and honor mom by standing up.



The group will also be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Hopelink food pantry.



And, save the date: Saturday, June 14, is the next nationwide "day of action."





Everyday Activists is helping to organize an event to counter the birthday party President Trump is throwing himself using Flag Day as cover for a military parade in his honor.



Time and location "to be announced." Plan to come honor the U.S. flag, our military, our veterans, our country, our democracy.





Indivisible Shoreline will have an information table at the event with a representative who can talk about what the group does.







