LFP Police Department presents Certificate of Recognition to Lake Forest Park Rotary

Friday, May 9, 2025


Lake Forest Park Police chief Mike Harden presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Rotary Club Of Lake Forest Park.

In presenting the award, Chief Harden remarked

The Lake Forest Park Rotary is an outstanding partner and a true pillar of support in our community.
Their generosity and commitment have been instrumental in making our Shop with a Cop program a success year after year—this special event simply wouldn’t be possible without their heartfelt donations and enthusiastic volunteers.
They also played a vital role in our Safety Day event, helping provide bike helmets and safety vests to ensure families in our community stay safe.
We’re incredibly grateful to work alongside such an awesome and giving group.

