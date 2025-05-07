Shorewood teams at DECA competition in Orlando Florida

Two of the three teams qualified for the finals, with one placing in the 10 ten overall!





Paige Eaton and Kariana Strom placed in the top 25 in their category

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Sienna Jimenez placed in the top ten in her category

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

DECA Inc., formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a 501 not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 297,000 members in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, DC; Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain, and Vietnam. (Wikipedia)

26,000 students participated, representing over 11 countries. The students representing Shorewood and Shoreline did extremely well.