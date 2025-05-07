Shorewood teams at DECA competition in Orlando Florida
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
|Shorewood DECA team in Florida competition
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Seven Shorewood High School DECA students recently traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in the DECA International Career Development Conference with their advisor Damon Oliveto.
26,000 students participated, representing over 11 countries. The students representing Shorewood and Shoreline did extremely well.
Top 25 Finalists: Paige Eaton and Kariana Strom, School-Based Enterprise - Food Service
Top 10 Finalist: Sienna Jimenez, Integrated Marketing Campaign - Product
Two of the three teams qualified for the finals, with one placing in the 10 ten overall!
|Paige Eaton and Kariana Strom placed in the top 25 in their category
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
|Sienna Jimenez placed in the top ten in her category
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
DECA Inc., formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a 501 not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 297,000 members in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, DC; Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain, and Vietnam. (Wikipedia)
DECA is a non-profit organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. It offers competitive events, classroom resources, and networking opportunities for high school and college students. (Google AI)
