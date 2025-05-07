From WA State Attorney General Nick Brown





The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force leads the nation in addressing the multitude of ways the MMIWP crisis impacts our communities.





The MMIWP task force and our office are committed to pursuing justice and systemic change so that all those lost can come home and no more lives are stolen.





We will continue to expand collaboration and develop new tools to better serve and support those most impacted and develop recommendations to actively dismantle the systems that allow this crisis to continue. And to those who wish to be allies, please join us.





Indigenous communities have experienced a crisis of violence for generations. On May 5th we honored and remembered missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit people and their families. To those in mourning, we hope you find comfort in community.