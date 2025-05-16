North City CleanUp: Saturday May 17, 2025 10am – Noon

Friday, May 16, 2025

Join your neighbors in beautifying the North City community! We’ve divided up the area into small manageable chunks, so lots will get done in a short period of time.

  • Volunteers will meet at 10am in front of Sodam Chicken 17551 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 for the North City Business District area crews. 
  • Volunteers for the light-rail station area meet at 10am at the car drop-off area at 185th and 10th Ave NE.

All you need are gloves and some enthusiasm. The City of Shoreline will provide vests, trash reachers, and garbage bags. The event will happen rain or shine; dress for the weather!

Sign up here to choose your spot.

For questions or more information, please email: info@northcityna.org


