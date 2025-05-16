James & The Giant Peach opens June 6, 2025 at the Bill McLaughlin Theater in Shoreline

ROALD DAHL'S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH





Words and Music by BENJ PASEK & JUSTIN PAUL

Book by TIMOTHY ALLEN MCDONALD





Based on the book

James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl

Fridays June 6 & 13 7:30pm

Saturdays June 7 & 14 2:00pm & 7:30pm Tickets: Tickets:

$15.00 Adults

$12.50 - Under 18 / Over 65

Ticket link James will be played by: Friday June 6 – 7:30pm - Ava Mohr

Saturday June 7 – 2:00pm - Owen Shaflik

Saturday June 7 - 7:30om - Cate Anover

Friday June 13 – 7:30pm - Owen Shaflik

Saturday June 14 – 2:00pm - Cate Anover

Saturday June 14 – 7:50pm - Ava Mohr Bill McLaughlin Theater

Richmond Beach Congregational UCC

1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177

(corner of 15th Ave. NW & NW Richmond Beach Rd.)



Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by





This is a story that speaks to the heart of all of us at any stage in life. James and the Giant Peach is about Finding Family and Friendship, Overcoming Adversity, Embracing the Unexpected, Learning the Power of Acceptance, and Looking Beyond Appearances.Performance Dates: