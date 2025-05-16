James & The Giant Peach opens June 6, 2025 at the Bill McLaughlin Theater in Shoreline
Friday, May 16, 2025
Words and Music by BENJ PASEK & JUSTIN PAUL
Book by TIMOTHY ALLEN MCDONALD
Based on the book
James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
This is a story that speaks to the heart of all of us at any stage in life. James and the Giant Peach is about Finding Family and Friendship, Overcoming Adversity, Embracing the Unexpected, Learning the Power of Acceptance, and Looking Beyond Appearances.
Performance Dates:
- Fridays June 6 & 13 7:30pm
- Saturdays June 7 & 14 2:00pm & 7:30pm
- $15.00 Adults
- $12.50 - Under 18 / Over 65
- Ticket link
James will be played by:
- Friday June 6 – 7:30pm - Ava Mohr
- Saturday June 7 – 2:00pm - Owen Shaflik
- Saturday June 7 - 7:30om - Cate Anover
- Friday June 13 – 7:30pm - Owen Shaflik
- Saturday June 14 – 2:00pm - Cate Anover
- Saturday June 14 – 7:50pm - Ava Mohr
Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177
(corner of 15th Ave. NW & NW Richmond Beach Rd.)
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI
