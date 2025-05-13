Honoring moms by showing up to stand up - 50 protest on Mother's Day
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Organized by local group Everyday Activists, this was one of a series of stand-outs planned for Sundays in May - this one highlighting the economic damage caused by President Trump's chaotic tariffs and "DOGE" cuts leaving vulnerable seniors, veterans, families to fend for themselves.
Participants brought 30 pounds of food to be donated to the Hopelink food pantry.
Also at the event, Indivisible Shoreline, a local group that works to support and perform actions that limit harm from this administration, change the balance in 2026, and build community, set up an information table to answer questions and talk about its mission.
Food donations for Hopelink sill again be collected. These Sunday sign-wavings are also planned for the intersection of Aurora Ave. North and N 205th St., at the border of Edmonds and Shoreline.
Time and location "to be announced." Plan to come honor the U.S. flag, our military, our veterans, our country, our democracy.
