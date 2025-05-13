Honoring moms by showing up to stand up - 50 protest on Mother's Day

More than 50 people, including many moms who hurried over after brunch with their children, attended Sunday's Mother's Day sign-waving at the Shoreline/Edmonds line.



Food donations for Hopelink sill again be collected. These Sunday sign-wavings are also planned for the intersection of Aurora Ave. North and N 205th St., at the border of Edmonds and Shoreline.

Organized by local group Everyday Activists, this was one of a series of stand-outs planned for Sundays in May - this one highlighting the economic damage caused by President Trump's chaotic tariffs and "DOGE" cuts leaving vulnerable seniors, veterans, families to fend for themselves.Participants brought 30 pounds of food to be donated to the Hopelink food pantry.Also at the event, Indivisible Shoreline, a local group that works to support and perform actions that limit harm from this administration, change the balance in 2026, and build community, set up an information table to answer questions and talk about its mission.