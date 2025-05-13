Flags at Half-Staff May 15, 2025 for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Flag Directive - May 15, 2025 Peace Officers Memorial Day





I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.





Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 15, 2025.





Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.





Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.

--Gov. Ferguson







