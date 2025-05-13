Flags at Half-Staff May 15, 2025 for Peace Officers Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Flag Directive - May 15, 2025 Peace Officers Memorial Day

I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagDirectives@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
 
--Gov. Ferguson


Posted by DKH at 1:58 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  