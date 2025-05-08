Mountain Goat Roofing at the Tabernacle Baptist Church

Story and photos by Patty Hale





There are at least 8 “Goats” on the roof of the Tabernacle Baptist Church.





Up to eight workers were on the steeply pitched roof of the church

Don't worry, the sure-footed "Goats" from Mountain Goat Roofing are wearing the appropriate safety gear.





This crew of hard working daredevils spent the first part of the week tearing off the old and leaking asphalt shingles from the steeply pitched roof of the three story church.





It took several days to tear off the old roof

And Wednesday morning they started putting down the new underlayment, which will soon to be followed with new shakes, ridge cap and gutters.





The Tabernacle Baptist Church, originally built in 1946, is located at the northeast corner of 8th Ave NE & NE 165th in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.









If you happen to be in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood this week, be sure to look up!