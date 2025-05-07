Folktales at Dunn Gardens June 1, 2025

Eva Abram, Storyteller

The Seattle Storytelling Guild Presents

Folktales at Dunn Gardens

Featuring Storyteller Eva Abram

with an afternoon of stories in the beautiful Dunn Gardens





On Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 2 - 3pm Adults and children, age six and above are invited to stroll in "imaginary gardens" as Eva shares stories fit for this natural setting.

Is a rose by any other name still a rose? Will the problem of dreaded weeds be solved? Anything can happen in stories!



Historic Dunn Gardens is located in Northwest Seattle in the Broadview neighborhood.

It is accessible by entering the Northshire Rd NW loop via NW 137th Ave.





Cost: $12 per adult $6 for children ages 6 - 12

Please Purchase tickets at the event





These lovely seven acre gardens were designed by the Olmsted Brothers in 1915.





Their vision of the Gardens as a place of timeless grace has been realized with luscious Northwest native plants, meandering paths, and a peek-a-boo view of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains



