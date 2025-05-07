Be Ready Before Disaster Strikes: Emergency Preparedness 101 Comes to Shoreline Community College



In the Pacific Northwest, where earthquakes, wildfires, power outages, and severe storms are real and growing concerns, preparation isn't just smart—it's essential.





That’s why Shoreline Community College is offering Emergency Preparedness 101 – Getting Started, a three-session evening class designed to give you the tools and confidence to protect yourself and your loved ones when it matters most.





Led by instructor Michael Boehm, this course begins Tuesday, May 13, and runs through May 27. Sessions take place from 6:00–8:00 PM in Room 1402 of the SL014 building. The fee is $99.





Rather than focusing on fear, Emergency Preparedness 101 offers clear, actionable steps you can take to prepare for both man-made and natural disasters.





You’ll learn how to assess risks specific to our region, prioritize what matters most, and create a flexible emergency plan for your home. The course also covers essential tools and supplies—so you can build or strengthen your emergency kit with purpose.





Whether you’re completely new to emergency planning or want to update your current strategies, this class is for you. Don’t wait for a crisis to think about readiness—start now, and gain the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re prepared.





Class Details: