Career Fair at Shoreline Community College on May 20, 2025
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
The Shoreline Community College Career Center is hosting a Career Fair open to the community on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 11:30am – 2:00pm at Shoreline Community College, 9000 Building PUB, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
2025 Career Fair, hosted by Shoreline Community College. Stop by the fair to:
- Explore career opportunities: You can meet a diverse range of employers, from large corporations to local businesses, all in one place.
- Prepare for your job search: Get a free headshot, have your resume reviewed, and receive job search strategies from experts.
- Access valuable resources: Connect with the college’s Career Center and other resources to enhance your career journey.
This event is free and open to the public. Join us at the 2025 Career Fair to jumpstart your job search.
Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 11:30am - 2pm
We hope you’re able to join us for this amazing opportunity, happening on May 20.
This list is subject to change, but currently these are the registered employers:
- A Better Solution In-Home Care
- AGC Biologics
- bp
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- City Year
- Compass Housing Alliance
- COPE Health Scholars
- Department of Children, Youth & Families
- Dick's Drive-In
- EvergreenHealth
- Fairway Independent Mortgage
- First Light Home Care
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
- Global Credit Union
- Heart and Soul Hospice
- International Community Health Services
- KCSO 911 Communication Center
- Kelly Science & Clinical
- King County Sheriff's Office
- Kyo
- Low Income Housing Institute
- Maxim Healthcare Services- Homecare
- Mindful Support Services
- Office of Secretary of State
- Providence
- SCC: Human Resources
- SCC: Learning Resource Division / Hourly
- SCC: Work Study
- Seattle Children's
- Seattle Police Department
- Shoreline Fire Department
- Shoreline Historical Museum
- Shoreline School District No. 412
- Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
- South Sound 911
- T&T Supermarket US
- The Boeing Company
- Town & Country Markets, Inc.
- United Indians of All Tribes Foundation
- United States Postal Service
- Walgreens
- WorkSource
- YMCA of Greater Seattle
