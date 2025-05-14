Career Fair at Shoreline Community College on May 20, 2025

Explore career opportunities: You can meet a diverse range of employers, from large corporations to local businesses, all in one place.

Prepare for your job search: Get a free headshot, have your resume reviewed, and receive job search strategies from experts.

Access valuable resources: Connect with the college’s Career Center and other resources to enhance your career journey.

This event is free and open to the public. Join us at the 2025 Career Fair to jumpstart your job search.





Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 11:30am - 2pm



We hope you’re able to join us for this amazing opportunity, happening on May 20.







