Apply to be a youth member on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board

Are you between the ages of 15 and 19, live in Shoreline, and looking for an opportunity to play an important role in the Shoreline community?





Then we encourage you to apply for the youth position on the Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree (PRCS/Tree) Board . We are now accepting applications for one youth position to serve on the PRCS/Tree Board for the 2025/2026 academic year. Your perspective and input is an important part of the PRCS/Tree Board’s work and is encouraged by the City Council and welcomed by Board members and staff.



The PRCS/Tree Board advises the City Council and City staff on a variety of issues related to parks, recreation, public art, special events, cultural services, and trees on public property. Topics may include park operation and design; programs and events; property acquisition; arts opportunities; and development of planning documents, rules, or regulations.



The Board consists of seven adult members and two non-voting youth members. Youth members must reside in Shoreline and be between the ages of 15 and19 years. The youth appointed to this position has the option to begin their term in July or wait until September as their schedule allows. Per ordinance, Board members are compensated at a rate of $50 per meeting.



The Board meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through October and the first Thursday in December. Meetings are from 7:00 to 9:00pm at City Hall. Board meetings are held using a hybrid format allowing for either in-person or online attendance.



Those interested can fill out an online application . If you prefer a paper copy of the application, you can pick one up from the City Clerk's Office, which is located in the lobby of City Hall. Once you have completed it, you can return it to the Clerk's Office.



Online application deadline is 11:59pm on Sunday, June 8, 2025. Paper copy applications must be received by the City Clerk’s office at City Hall no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025. You will be contacted by Parks, Recreation and Community Services staff after the deadline regarding the status of your application.



