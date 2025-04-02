Washington WIC chosen for online ordering pilot program with Walmart

OLYMPIA – Washington state families enrolled in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program can now use their benefits to order WIC-approved foods online from Walmart stores in Washington, thanks to a new pilot program.









“Partnering with Walmart helps WIC families who struggle with access to stores or finding WIC-approved foods nearby,” said Brittany Tybo, WIC Director, Washington State Department of Health. “By innovating to provide delivery, shipping, and pickup options, we remove barriers and ensure families can easily access the healthy foods they need in a way that makes sense for them.”

After adding their WIC card to their free Walmart account at www.walmart.com/WIC or through the Walmart mobile app, Washington WIC participants can shop for WIC-approved items, which are also called out on the site for ease, such as infant formula, eggs, and fruits and vegetables. Washington is one of 11 states testing online WIC ordering and joins Massachusetts as the only two states working with Walmart as a national retailer. The pilot project is funded by a grant from the Center for Nutrition & Health Impact





The pilot program with Walmart also provides WIC participants with better options for finding items that may be out of stock locally but can be shipped from another store.



The pilot project runs through December 31, 2025, with the goal of expanding online ordering for WIC participants to other retailers in Washington after an evaluation period.







