Free e-bikes for some Briarcrest and Ridgecrest residents
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Applications for a free e-bike are now open on the Shoreline website for residents in parts of south Briarcrest and Ridgecrest.
|A map from Shoreline’s website shows the
areas in Briarcrest and Ridgecrest where
residents can quality for a free e-bike.
Neighborhoods in North Seattle and Shoreline were identified as one of 16 Overburdened Communities in Washington with high air pollution rates and a history of socio-economic injustice.
The program includes safety gear and bike training and will prioritize low-income residents (below 80% AMI).
Cascade Bicycle Club will distribute the bikes with safety gear and provide free classes. An Off-Bike class is also open to all Shoreline residents.
On March 17, the city council approved a $615,774 contract funded by a Department of Ecology grant with Climate Commitment Act revenues.
The grant is paid for by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), Washington's market-based program that caps and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from Washington’s largest polluters. The CCA recently survived an initiative challenge by a wide margin.
