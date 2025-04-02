Free e-bikes for some Briarcrest and Ridgecrest residents

Wednesday, April 2, 2025


By Oliver Moffat

Applications for a free e-bike are now open on the Shoreline website for residents in parts of south Briarcrest and Ridgecrest.

A map from Shoreline’s website shows the
areas in Briarcrest and Ridgecrest where
residents can quality for a free e-bike.
Residents must live north of NE 145th St, south of NE 165th St, east of 5th Ave NE and west of 25th Ave NE - check the map on the city’s website to see if you live in the qualifying area.

Neighborhoods in North Seattle and Shoreline were identified as one of 16 Overburdened Communities in Washington with high air pollution rates and a history of socio-economic injustice.

The program includes safety gear and bike training and will prioritize low-income residents (below 80% AMI).

Cascade Bicycle Club will distribute the bikes with safety gear and provide free classes. An Off-Bike class is also open to all Shoreline residents.

On March 17, the city council approved a $615,774 contract funded by a Department of Ecology grant with Climate Commitment Act revenues.

The grant is paid for by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), Washington's market-based program that caps and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from Washington’s largest polluters. The CCA recently survived an initiative challenge by a wide margin.


