Financial literacy for teens - free sessions at Teen Center 4-30-25 and 5-7-25

Wednesday, April 2, 2025


The Shoreline Teen Center is partnering with Financial Beginnings to bring financial literacy to our teens.

Register for free workshops at https://forms.gle/GBybNesbupvw5F8g7

Financial Beginnings is a national nonprofit that provides accessible and unbiased financial education programming to youth and adults in schools and community-based organizations across the country.

The generosity of community members, volunteers, businesses, and foundations enables Financial Beginnings to provide all our programs at no cost to learners and educational partners. 

They deliver programming to tens of thousands annually, serving K-12 and adults, and prioritizing groups from low-to-moderate income (LMI) households.

Free workshops for middle and high school aged youth will be held at the Shoreline Teen Center from 2 - 3pm.

  • SPENDING 4/30/2025 Learn about available financial services and how to choose the right financial institution. Having a strong relationship with a financial institution and properly managing a bank account can provide a strong foundation for future financial transactions.
  • BUDGETING 5/7/2025 Learn about the concept of wealth and what it means to you. Budgeting is the keystone to proper money management. Budgeting is more than tracking income and expenses.
Register for our free workshops. Registered participants receive a free workbook!

Class held at Richmond Highlands Recreation Center - Open during park construction
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


