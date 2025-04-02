Teen Center April calendar



Shoreline Teen Center

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

South of Shorewood High School





Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at shorelinewa.gov/teens under the Teen Program Updates drop-down menu.





The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities. They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.





Doors open at 2:30pm Monday - Friday. All calendar activities begin at about 3:30pm and are subject to change.







