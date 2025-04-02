King County Council votes to confirm Shannon Braddock as acting Executive

Shannon Braddock

Acting King County Executive

Photo courtesy King County

The King County Council on Tuesday voted to appoint Deputy Executive Shannon Braddock as acting King County Executive.





Braddock’s appointment came a day after Dow Constantine stepped down to assume a new role as CEO of Sound Transit.





Braddock has worked in the Executive’s Office since 2017, including previously as Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and Director of Council Relations.





Prior to joining the Executive’s Office, she led the office of former King County Councilmember Joe McDermott.









“I am honored to serve as Acting County Executive and appreciate the council’s support today,” Braddock said. “With 15 years of experience at King County, I am dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the essential services our residents depend on.”

"I am honored to serve as Acting County Executive and appreciate the council's support today," Braddock said. "With 15 years of experience at King County, I am dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the essential services our residents depend on."

She has also worked in regulatory affairs in the private sector, the U.S. House of Representatives, and has served on the boards of the West Seattle Food Bank and WestSide Baby.

Following the requirements of the King County Charter, Constantine selected Braddock as his first choice to serve as interim Executive through an executive order, which meant that as of midnight Monday, she had all the powers and duties of the Executive.





With Tuesday’s vote, Braddock will now serve as acting Executive until the council chooses an appointed Executive (which could be the acting Executive or another candidate put forward by Council). The appointed Executive will serve until a successor is elected in November and qualified.







Since her appointment as Deputy Executive in June 2023, Braddock has provided strategic direction and coordination for Executive Constantine’s priorities, advising on emerging issues, policy development, and external and government relations.