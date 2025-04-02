What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? - April 2 - 8, 2025 Featured Events
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? - April 2 - 8
Hey Shoreline! Ready for another week of fun and connection? Check out your weekly guide to upcoming local events.
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Seattle Veterinary Outreach Clinic
Friday, April 4
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Library
The Shoreline Library is partnering with Seattle Veterinary Outreach to provide sliding scale veterinary care for people living unhoused or low income. Seattle Veterinary Outreach will be set up in the lower parking lot of the library. First come, first served. Spaces are limited and Seattle Veterinary Outreach cannot guarantee everyone will be seen. There is a two pets per family limit and the code of conduct applies. Schedule is subject to change. Please visit https://seattlevet.org/clinic-calendar for the current schedule.
Earth Day, Every Day
Saturday, April 5
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Town & Country Market Shoreline
Sustainable Fun for the Whole Family!
Join Town & Country Markets in partnership with Seattle City Light in celebrating Earth Day Every Day at Shoreline! Discover green living with energy conservation, eco-transportation, and sustainable gardening, featuring how-to’s, tips, and informational offerings. Enjoy tastes from local food vendors sampling our favorite earth-friendly products.
Pruning 101 with Horticulturalist Hans Tietjen
Saturday, April 5
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Trees, Shrubs, and More – Learn how to do it right! We’ll go over not just the ‘how’ but also the ‘why’ of pruning and equip you with a better understanding of how to properly train, trim, and maintain your woody landscape plants! Join us for a classroom presentation inside before stepping out into the garden for in-person demonstrations. Please Note: This class will take place both indoors and outdoors, please dress accordingly. Inside will require the use of stairs.
Our classes fill up fast and pre-registration is required.
Members $25 | Non-members $45.
Home Maintenance and Basic Home Repairs
Sunday, April 6
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Learn some basics of home maintenance with Carl Menconi. Carl will address common household maintenance issues with ready-to-use solutions. The focus of this class will be repairs/improvements, but there will also be some explanation on general fixing.
Please note that this class may be filmed for future teaching purposes, and participants may be included in footage. If you are uncomfortable with this, please wait until we offer this class again.
Register Here.
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, April 8
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite Center
A Continental Breakfast will begin at 9:00 am with lunch prepared by our Red Cross Volunteers at 11:15 am. A Veteran program will start at 10:00 am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute, POW/MIA Flag Placement and February Birthdays Acknowledged. Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County.
