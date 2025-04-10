Track: Shorewood competes at Oregon Relays

Shorewood competed at the Oregon Relays on April 4-5, 2025 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

From Co-Head Coaches Villanueva & Reese

Photos by Paul Villanueva except as noted



Oregon Relays - What an experience for all who were able to be a part of it! Our athletes competed well on the big stage and represented Shorewood well.

Three school records were broken in spectacular fashion:

Violet Koslowsky in the 2k Steeplechase (breaking a record from 2014) and placing 3rd, Otto Erhart in the 1600m (breaking Keiyu Mamiya's record from last year) placing 7th, Max Billett in the 3200m (breaking Otto's record from last year)!

Congrats to Max Billett for winning the 2 mile race Friday night in a very exciting fashion under the lights and Ava Enriquez for winning the Pole Vault Saturday afternoon by essentially tying her own new school record she re-set on Thursday at Edmonds - both athletes got to sign the Oregon Relays event poster that gets hung in the halls of the Runnerspace Headquarters.





Otto Erhart - 7th in the 1 mile - new school record in the 1600m!





Max Billett 2 mile winner! #1 in the nation, new 3200m school record!

Photo by Miles Mason - Shorecrest Co-Head Coach

Max's time in the 2 mile race currently ranks him #1 in the US.





Ava Enriquez Pole Vault winner! new school record set Thursday but tied Saturday

Congrats to Lilly Burris for winning her heat of the Freshmen 100m with a personal best time.





Jaden Marlow 110m Hurdles

Congrats to Jaden Marlow lowering his personal best in the 110m hurdles qualifying for the final and placing 5th going sub 15 (for the first time) twice.





Ava Enriquez to Maddie Brouillard in 800m Sprint Medley

The girls 4x400 relay consisting of Maddie Brouillard, Lucy Eichelberger, Hanna Bruno, and Mila Fotinatos bettered their State leading time to 3:59.49 - ranking #3 in All-Time times for Shorewood - placing 5th.





Thomas Zyskowski to Andrew Pickett in the 800m Sprint Medley

There were lots of personal records set across the board, great competition, and such a fun atmosphere. For this meet, it's scored as a combined team score, Shorewood tied for 9th in a very competitive field with schools from across the Nation/North America.









--Coach Paul Villanueva







