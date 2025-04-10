Tennis: Shorecrest vs Archbishop Murphy
Thursday, April 10, 2025
4/9/2025
Shorecrest 5 - Archbishop Murphy 2
Singles
- Blanca Prieto (A) def. Zoe Greenzweig 6-3, 6-1.
- Lily Haessler (S) def. Thea Seckinger 6-2, 6-2.
- Ally Miner (S) def. Jackie Fairbanks 6-0, 6-0.
- Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Lizzy Robinson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Kamdyn Latta—Jules Rioja (A) def. Mia Halset—Walker Temme 6-2, 7-5.
- Lauren Kajimura—Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Keira Shander—Brynlee Wilson 6-0, 6-1.
- Calla Rihnsmith—Sabina Schoeld (S) def. Rachel Reynolds-Kamille Catapang 6-2, 6-0
