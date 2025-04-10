Fastpitch Softball: Shorewood vs Shorecrest 4-9-2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Shorewood and Shorecrest varsity softball teams are joined by Little League players
Photo by Chris Stuvek


Girls fastpitch softball
4/9/2025 at Meridian Park Field
Shorewood  Shorecrest

Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Shorecrest: 
  • C. Maxwell, 
  • C. Gurnee (6)
  • L. Titiali'i-McKinnon (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Emma Kellum, 
  • Ellie Van Horn (6)
  • Lillian Perrault (catcher)
Shorewood's Ellie Van Horn steals a base
as Shorecrest pitcher Claire Maxwell releases the pitch.
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Highlights

Shorecrest: 
  • R. Hanrahan 2-4 (2B)
  • N. Fernandez 2-3 (2B)
  • L. Taing 2-3 (2B)
Shorewood: 
  • Ellie Van Horn 1-4 (3B)
  • Grace McLaughlin 1-3 (2B)
  • Lillian Perrault 3-4 (2B. HR)
  • Rose Gallagher 2-4 (HR)
  • Emma Kellum 2-4 (2B)
  • Maddie Schilperoort 2-4 (2B)
  • Charlotte Copacino 2-4 (2B, 3B)
Coach Paul Jensen



