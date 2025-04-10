Fastpitch Softball: Shorewood vs Shorecrest 4-9-2025
Thursday, April 10, 2025
|Shorewood and Shorecrest varsity softball teams are joined by Little League players
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Girls fastpitch softball
4/9/2025 at Meridian Park FieldShorewood Shorecrest
Scores
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Shorecrest:
- C. Maxwell,
- C. Gurnee (6)
- L. Titiali'i-McKinnon (catcher)
- Emma Kellum,
- Ellie Van Horn (6)
- Lillian Perrault (catcher)
|Shorewood's Ellie Van Horn steals a base
as Shorecrest pitcher Claire Maxwell releases the pitch.
Photo by Chris Stuvek
Highlights
Shorecrest:
- R. Hanrahan 2-4 (2B)
- N. Fernandez 2-3 (2B)
- L. Taing 2-3 (2B)
- Ellie Van Horn 1-4 (3B)
- Grace McLaughlin 1-3 (2B)
- Lillian Perrault 3-4 (2B. HR)
- Rose Gallagher 2-4 (HR)
- Emma Kellum 2-4 (2B)
- Maddie Schilperoort 2-4 (2B)
- Charlotte Copacino 2-4 (2B, 3B)
