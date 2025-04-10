Governor Bob Ferguson signs historic bill officially recognizing Eid holidays
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Washington becomes first state to make Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha state holidays
TACOMA – Governor Bob Ferguson has signed into law a bill officially recognizing Muslim holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays, making Washington the first state to do so. Ferguson signed the historic legislation surrounded by a standing-room-only crowd at the Islamic Center of Tacoma.
Senate Bill 5106, sponsored by Sen. Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma), adds both Eid holidays to a list of 20 other state holidays. Rep. Osman Salahuddin (D-Redmond) sponsored the companion bill.
Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are among the most significant Islamic holidays, celebrated by millions globally, including more than 100,000 Washingtonians.
The new law does not establish Eid holidays as paid holidays, but rather adds them to the state’s list of recognized observances, similar to Lunar New Year or Billy Frank Jr. Day.
“This legislation does more than expand our list of state holidays,” Ferguson said. “Recognizing Eid holidays shows our Muslim friends, family and neighbors that we honor their culture and religious practice.”
During Tuesday’s community celebration, Sen. Trudeau — the first Muslim elected to the Legislature — addressed the crowd at the Islamic Center of Tacoma.
“I want to thank everyone who supported this bill and helped ensure that our state respects all people of faith and their constitutionally protected right to practice their religion freely and safely," Sen. Trudeau said.
"This is a simple bill, but by lifting up our Muslim community and our state’s commitment to religious liberty and the freedom to practice one's faith free of fear and judgment, Washington is a richer and more vibrant place. This is a state where everyone is welcome, everyone is valued, and everyone belongs, no matter what your religion is.”
Rep. Salahuddin — the first and only Muslim member of the state House — also spoke Tuesday.
“This legislation is about more than just a date on the calendar,” Rep. Salahuddin said. “It’s about fostering respect, visibility, and inclusion for a community that has too often been overlooked.”
The new law comes as Muslims in the U.S. are experiencing increased discrimination. In Washington, one report from 2024 shows more than 82% of Muslims reported being the target of Islamophobia in the past year.
Watch Governor Ferguson’s remarks and bill signing here.
