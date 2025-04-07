The Unsinkable Molly Brown at Shorewood High School April 9-12, 2025

Directed by Amy Pottinger

Music and Lyrics by Meredith Wilson

Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan

Performed by Shorewood Drama at the Shorewood Theatre

Performances Wednesday - Saturday, April 9-12, 2025

$10 in advance

$12 at the door





The Unsinkable Molly Brown is the rags-to-riches love story of Molly and James Joseph "J.J." Brown, owners of one of the richest mines in the U.S. at the turn of the twentieth century.





The show features music and lyrics by the incomparable Meredith Willson, and a book and additional lyrics by Tony-nominated author Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture) based on the original book by Richard Henry Morris.





This revitalized version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown shows Molly as she really was: vibrant, progressive, and ready to fight for the underdog as a champion of women's rights, labor rights, and immigration reform.





Full of music, dance, and buoyant energy.











