Curious about Solar Energy for your home? Kenmore program extended to Lake Forest Park residents

(and Lake Forest Park) is back again and open for enrollment. Kenmore has invited Lake Forest Park residents to participate in the program.





Residents receive special pricing through a group purchasing discount. The Solarize program uses a range of criteria to ensure qualified installers are selected to work with residents.









Why have rooftop solar?

Solar energy has clear economic and environmental benefits. Lake Forest Park gets its energy from Seattle City Light, generated by hydropower. Rooftop solar can provide an additional, reliable energy source, reduce your electricity bill, and strengthen the grid.



How do Lake Forest Park residents take advantage of the program?

Kenmore will host two information sessions: April 10 and May 21, 2025 both at 6:30pm at the



If you are ready to sign up for your free solar assessment you can do so at



Note: The City of Kenmore is offering an additional incentive to its residents. This incentive is not available for Lake Forest Park residents.





After signing up to receive a free solar assessment, an installer will schedule time to review costs, technical details, and solar capabilities of interested participants.

Solarize Kenmore is a limited time program where residents get access to discounted prices, vetted local installers, and quality made-in-Washington equipment.The program simplifies the process, removes the guesswork, and dispels misinformation about home solar.